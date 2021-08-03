Air Rage! Passenger Duct Taped to Seat After Unruly Behaviour Mid-Flight
What is it with people freaking out during the middle of a flight? Flying can be stressful enough, and now a growing phenomenon known as "air rage" has become such a problem, some flight attendants are actually being trained in self defense to deal with the issue. Another viral video has surfaced of an in-flight meltdown, that was reportedly so bad, a 22-year-old passenger had to be duct taped to his seat.wpdh.com
