Air Rage! Passenger Duct Taped to Seat After Unruly Behaviour Mid-Flight

By Hopkins
101.5 WPDH
101.5 WPDH
 1 day ago
What is it with people freaking out during the middle of a flight? Flying can be stressful enough, and now a growing phenomenon known as "air rage" has become such a problem, some flight attendants are actually being trained in self defense to deal with the issue. Another viral video has surfaced of an in-flight meltdown, that was reportedly so bad, a 22-year-old passenger had to be duct taped to his seat.

