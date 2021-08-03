Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

UPDATE 2-New Zealand's strong jobs data heightens rate hike bets

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

(Adds more details and analyst comment) WELLINGTON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand's jobless rate fell sharply in the second quarter, beating expectations and sending the kiwi dollar higher as markets saw the upbeat data as a further sign that monetary policy will be tightened this month. Data released by Statistics New Zealand on Wednesday showed the jobless rate fell to 4.0% in the quarter ending June from a revised 4.6% in the previous quarter, when analysts had expected it to hold at 4.5%. The jobless rate is the lowest since December 2019 and back at pre-COVID levels after the pandemic lockdowns saw the unemployment rate surge to 5.3% last year. The New Zealand dollar rose 0.4% on the upbeat news to reach $0.7041. The seasonally adjusted number of employed rose 1.0% in the first quarter, again topping forecasts of a 0.7% increase. The participation rate rose to 70.5% and the underutilisation rate fell to 10.5%. Wage growth accelerated in the June quarter with private sector labour cost index (LCI) recording a 0.9% lift, higher than a forecast 0.6% increase. New Zealand's early response to the pandemic has allowed the economy to return to pre-pandemic normalcy, though a lack of foreign tourists has badly hit key sectors. New Zealand had to shut a travel bubble with Australia last month due to a fresh outbreak in Sydney. The strong jobs data affirms economists' views that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will raise the official cash rate (OCR) when it meets on Aug. 18. The data shows New Zealand has flown past full employment, and that the economy is becoming quite overheated, ANZ Bank said in a note. "The RBNZ needs to hike the OCR promptly to get on top of this. We now expect faster hikes this year," said ANZ Chief Economist Sharon Zollner. ANZ expects that OCR will be raised at the August, October, and November meetings, with two more hikes in February and May bringing the OCR to a terminal rate of 1.5% by mid-2022. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Sam Holmes)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

155K+
Followers
188K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacqueline Wong
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Zealand Dollar#Data#Statistics New Zealand#Lci#Rbnz#Ocr#Anz Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Place
Sydney
Country
Australia
Related
Economy101 WIXX

Dollar pressured ahead of jobs data; kiwi leaps as rate hikes loom

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The dollar was pinned near recent lows against other currencies on Tuesday, as traders awaited U.S. jobs data for a guide to the rates outlook, while labour market strength lifted the kiwi in anticipation of a New Zealand rate hike within weeks. New Zealand’s jobless rate unexpectedly...
Economykfgo.com

As China’s recovery wobbles, economists expect more policy easing

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China may need more monetary and fiscal easing to halt an economic slowdown in the wake of torrential rains and flooding, and authorities’ tough response to outbreaks of the highly-transmissible coronavirus Delta variant, economists say. Nomura lowered its China GDP growth forecast on Wednesday to 5.1% in...
BusinessNews4Jax.com

Bank of England buoyant on UK growth as it holds rates

LONDON – The Bank of England opted Thursday to keep its main interest rate at the record low of 0.1% as it painted a fairly rosy picture about the near-term prospects for the British economy following the lifting of lockdown restrictions in the wake of the rapid rollout of coronavirus vaccines.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Fed taper bets knock gold in run-up to U.S. jobs data

* Market awaits U.S. non-farm payrolls report on Friday. * Gold vulnerable to downside catalyst, analyst says (Adds comments, updates prices) Aug 5 (Reuters) - Gold fell to test the pivotal $1,800 support level on Thursday, as a key Federal Reserve official’s hawkish comments reinforced bets for early tapering of the central bank’s asset purchases, ahead of a key monthly U.S. jobs report.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-South African stocks fall on weaker metals prices

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 5 (Reuters) - South African stocks fell on Thursday, led by mining companies as gold fell to test the pivotal $1,800 support level after hawkish comments from a key Federal Reserve official raised early tapering bets. The Johannesburg All-Share index slipped 0.76% while the Top 40 index declined...
BusinessForexTV.com

Bank Of England Keeps Rate Unchanged; Lifts Inflation Forecast

The Bank of England retained its interest rate and quantitative easing unchanged and raised its inflation outlook citing higher energy prices. The Monetary Policy Committee unanimously decided to leave the key interest rate unchanged at 0.10 percent. The central bank retained the existing stock of corporate bond purchases at GBP...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields move higher ahead of jobs report

(Updates with market activity) By Ross Kerber Aug 5 (Reuters) - Traders sent U.S. Treasury yields higher on Thursday as risk sentiment improved after a healthy jobless claims report, ahead of more detailed employment data due tomorrow. The benchmark 10-year yield was up 3.5 basis points at 1.2185% in afternoon trading. Labor Department figures showed initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell last week, while layoffs dropped to their lowest level in 21 years in July as companies held on to their workers amid a labor shortage. The department's closely watched July employment report is due for release on Friday. Stock indexes rose after the report and bond yields seemed to move in tandem, said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy for Societe Generale. She cited "an improvement in risk sentiment overall." The pace of job creation will be a key indicator for U.S. Federal Reserve officials deciding how quickly to taper bond-buying programs that have propped up markets throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Central bank officials will want to see employers adding between 500,000 to 1 million jobs a month in order to be able to announce the start of a taper late this year, Rajappa said. The trading moved higher a closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations. It was at 101 basis points, about two basis points higher than Wednesday's close The yield on 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities was -1.098% after setting a record low of -1.216% on Wednesday. The 10-year TIPS break-even inflation rate was at 2.317%, lower than on Tuesday. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 2.2 basis points at 0.2039%. August 5 Thursday 1:17 PM New York / 1717 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-216/256 0.2039 0.022 Three-year note 99-254/256 0.3777 0.038 Five-year note 99-136/256 0.7209 0.047 Seven-year note 99-236/256 1.0116 0.046 10-year note 103-188/256 1.2185 0.035 20-year bond 108-28/256 1.7624 0.018 30-year bond 111-184/256 1.8605 0.020 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.25 0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.75 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.75 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 2.25 0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -26.00 0.25 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UK private-sector growth slows to weakest since March - PMI data

LONDON (Reuters) - British private-sector growth slowed sharply last month due to supply-chain bottlenecks and high worker absences prompted by COVID-19 isolation requirements, a closely watched survey indicated on Wednesday. Price pressures rose by the most since the survey began 25 years ago - a concern for the Bank of...
FXStreet.com

NZ jobs data beats expectatons, NZD/USD marginally higher

Employment data for the second quarter that was expected to show a tighter labour market has been released as follows:. NZ Q2 Unemployment rate 4.0% (vs. expected 4.5%). Employment Change +1.0% QoQ (vs. expected +0.7%) NZD/USD reaction and update. NZD/USD has spiked 13 pips shortly after the release to a...
EconomyFXStreet.com

When is the New Zealand Q2 employment data and how could it affect NZD/USD?

Early Wednesday in Asia, at 22:45 GMT Tuesday the world over, the global market sees the second-quarter (Q2) 2021 employment data from the Statistics New Zealand. Considering New Zealand’s (NZ) ability to tame the coronavirus outbreak at home, also keeping it safe from the global Delta covid variant, joins firmer economics and heating property prices to push the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) towards a rate hike in late 2021. Also amplifying the concerns was the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) latest hawkish title. Hence, today’s NZ jobs report will be the key for RBNZ hawks.
EconomyBusiness Insider

New Zealand Jobless Rate Falls To 4.0% In Q2

(RTTNews) - The unemployment rate in New Zealand came in at a seasonally adjusted 4.0 percent in the second quarter of 2021, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday. That beat expectations for a rate of 4.5 percent and was down from 4.7 percent in the previous three months. Employment was...
Economyactionforex.com

New Zealand unemployment rate dropped to 4.0%

New Zealand employment rose 1.0% in Q2, above expectation of 0.7%. It’s also the lowest since Q4 2019. Employment rate rose 0.5% to 67.6%. Unemployment rate dropped from 4.6% to 4.0%, much better than expectation of 4.5%. Labor force participation rate rose 0.1% to 70.5%. Labor cost index rose 0.9% qoq, above expectation of 0.7% qoq.
EconomyFXStreet.com

AUD/NZD refreshes yearly low near 1.0500 on upbeat NZ Q2 job numbers

AUD/NZD sellers renew 2021 low during second day of losses on strong NZ employment data. NZ Unemployment Rate dropped to 4.0%, Employment Change rose 1.0% in Q2. Mixed market sentiment tests traders, data from Australia, China eyed for fresh impulse. AUD/NZD remains on the back foot, taking offers around 1.0500...
BusinessFXStreet.com

NZD/USD bulls firm their grip into jobs report

NZD/USD awaits the NZ labour market data for the day. Bird is firmer on the market's interpretation of RBNZ comments and factoring in prospects of an August rate hike. At the time of writing, NZD/USD is starting out in early Asia near the highs of the day and 0.72% before the forex close at the top of the hour.

Comments / 0

Community Policy