Cramer says bet on these 'pseudo-lockdown stocks' as Wall Street worries about Covid delta variant

Despite the resurgence of COVID-19 cases due to the spread of the Delta variant, the stock market has remained steady on the back of solid earnings results. And even though many analysts expect the stock market to witness a correction on concerns over a potential slowdown in the economic recovery, we think it could be wise to bet on quality stocks SS&C Technologies (SSNC) and Preformed Line Products (PLPC) because they both possess a solid combination of value, stability, and momentum features. So, let’s take a closer look at these names.The resurgence of COVID-19 cases due to the rapid spread of the highly contagious Delta variant has been worrying investors regarding the potential for it to slow down the economic recovery. In addition, the consumer price index increased 5.4% in June, and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned that inflation could be persistent.