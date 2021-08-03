Cancel
NBA free agency 2021: Lakers to re-sign Talen Horton-Tucker to three-year, $32 million deal, per report

By Sam Quinn
CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Lakers are re-signing young guard Talen Horton-Tucker to a three-year, $32 million deal, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Horton-Tucker was a restricted free agent, meaning the Lakers had the right to match any offer made to him. That presumably scared off opposing teams, as Horton-Tucker was not given an offer sheet. He is signing a straight deal with the Lakers rather than forcing them to match one he signed elsewhere.

