Last Week, 1 In 3 U.S. COVID Cases Were In Florida And Texas

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne-third of COVID-19 cases nationwide last week occurred in Florida and Texas, according to Jeffrey Zients, the White House's COVID-19 response coordinator. This comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports a 44% increase in daily new cases in the last week of July. Last week's average of daily new COVID-19 cases is "higher than our peak of last summer," according to the CDC's director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

