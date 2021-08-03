Cancel
A 'roaring era' for concerts and live events is coming, says Live Nation CEO

By Sarah Whitten, @sarahwhit10
CNBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLive Nation's Ticketmaster just had one of its best months ever in North America, a sign that audiences are ready to venture outside the home. The company said that most of its festivals have sold out quickly and average ticket prices are up 10% from 2019 levels. CEO Michael Rapino...

