Although Jim Cramer is urging Robinhood investors to trim some of their positions, he also advises that they still retain a sizable stake in the company. CNBC’s Jim Cramer has asked Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) shareholders to reduce how much of the trading app’s shares they hold since HOOD has become a meme stock. Cramer suggests that shareholders should take their profits and get out of the position before losses begin.