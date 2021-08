Boston has a lot of young players on their roster that they need to figure out what to do with. Unless they are making a trade to swap youth and potential for veteran players, that isn't going away next season. The Celtics don't need to add more young players in need of development to the mix. That's why I'm happy that Yam Madar lost his arbitration case in Israel and hope that the Celtics don't buy him out to bring him in next season.