NBA

Heat's Markieff Morris: To join Miami

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMorris agreed Tuesday to a one-year contract with the Heat, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Morris spent last season with the Lakers, where he saw a backup role and averaged 6.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 19.7 minutes per game. The Heat's power forward depth is much thinner than the Lakers heading into next season, so Morris should have more opportunities in Miami than he would have in Los Angeles in 2021-22. Morris and PJ Tucker could split time at the position.

Adrian Wojnarowski
Markieff Morris
