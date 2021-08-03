Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

The Weekly Pull: American Vampire 1976, Hellions, The Me You Love in the Dark, and More

By Jenna Anderson
ComicBook
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geoffrey Thorne
Person
Brian Michael Bendis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Vampire#The Weekly Pull#Green Lantern#Justice League#The Green Lanterns#Sinestro Corps#Marvel Comics#Marvel S X Men#Hellions Marvel#Dc#Suicide Squad#Dark Horse Comics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
Related
Comicsdailydead.com

The Evolution of Horror in Comic Books

When it comes to comic books, the natural thought most of us have is that of costumed heroes and villains with otherworldly superpowers. No matter where you go for your entertainment—be it movies, television, or video games—it won't take long to come across any of the characters we've all come to know from the "Big 2" Publishers.
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

DC Preview: American Vampire 1976 #10

The sequel to the Eisner Award-winning American Vampire reaches its definitive conclusion!. July 4, 1976. Exactly 51 years ago to the day, Skinner Sweet pulled Pearl Jones from certain death and committed her to eternal life as an American Vampire. Now, on America’s bicentennial-after a half-century of fighting for and against one another-the two foils are united in a common cause, locked in an earthshaking showdown against the Beast for the fate of humankind. Parting words and lasting actions untangle the tense history between the surviving members of the VMS-and Skinner Sweet will either reclaim his coveted immortality or sacrifice his life in the final battle to secure a better future for his companions!
ComicsValdosta Daily Times

COMIC BOOKS: Conan Chronicles: Horrors Beneath the Stones

With the rights to Conan reverting back to Marvel Comics several years ago, the company has not only embarked on reprinting its landmark "Conan the Barbarian" and "Savage Sword of Conan" issues, it's also reprinting the story arcs written and illustrated when publisher Dark Horse held the comic book rights to the character.
ComicsIGN

DC Comics Villain Face-Off - The Winner Revealed

Last week, we asked YOU to help us decide which DC Comics villain was the best of the worst. Now, after thousands and thousands of 1v1 battles with match-ups like Lex Luthor vs. Brainiac and Doomsday vs. Harley Quinn, the ultimate winner has been chosen. So, who claimed the top...
TV SeriesPosted by
aiptcomics

‘American Vampire 1976’ #10 ends on an epic high note

American Vampire 1976 is Scott Snyder’s favorite series he’s ever done, but it comes to an end this week. Launched in October 2020, the series finds itself ending right in time for Halloween. Given Snyder’s recent partnership with ComiXology, could this be his last DC Comics work? If so, he’s going out with a bang on his own terms as he wraps up his and Rafael Albuquerque’s epic series.
ComicsPosted by
GamesRadar+

Marvel just revealed why Spider-Man's 'death' will be short-lived

Peter Parker is giving up the Spider-Man mantle to his clone Ben Reilly. And he might even be 'dying' to do it. But merely weeks after teasing his death and announcing his latest exit from his own title, Marvel just reminded the world that even by comic book standards, Peter's 'death' or sabbatical from the Spider-Man identity, will be short-lived.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Jesus Saiz and Paul Azaceta Join Jason Aaron on Punisher No More?

Recently, Bleeding Cool ran the scoop that Avengers writer Jason Aaron was returning to The Punisher and returning The Punisher to the Marvel Universe where he has been absent for a year. Planned Punisher projects were pulled from Marvel schedules as a result of concern around Black Lives Matter protests, the use of Punisher symbols in the January insurrection of the Capitol, as well as by police, army, militia, white supremacist groups, at QAnon recruiting events, and by Sean Hannity on Fox News, alongside a focus on real and fictional police behaviour, including the use of Punisher imagery by the police.
Comicsflickeringmyth.com

Comic Book Preview – Transformers: King Grimlock #1

IDW Publishing releases Transformers: King Grimlock #1 this Wednesday, and we have the official preview for you here; check it out…. KING GRIMLOCK BEGINS! Grimlock, the beloved powerhouse T-rex with an attitude and one of the strongest Cybertronians in existence, finds himself magically transported to a world of fantastical beasts and strange powers! In this savage world, where the strong rule with sword and iron, Grimlock finds a new opportunity to prove he’s the strongest there is… but as Grimlock and the human barbarian, Arko, will learn, sometimes brute strength isn’t enough.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

The Flintstones To Catwoman – DC Omnibus and Big Book Collections

Thanks to a combination of PRH and Amazon, a little look at some other big books coming through from DC Comics in 2022, whether an Omnibus Question of a Deluxe Flintstones… worth budgeting for now?. Comics legends Dennis O'Neil and Denys Cowan reinvent DC's faceless detective in this massive hardcover...
Comicsbleedingcool.com

DC Comics Suicide Squad Character Who Led The Capitol Insurrection

Bleeding Cool scooped the Suicide Squad: Get Joker story a month ago, but today it hit comic book stores, which means we have some better and more complete visuals than the scraps we managed before. Suicide Squad: Get Joker by Brian Azzarello, Alex Maleev and Matt Hollingsworth is a three-part series starting today and is being released the same week that The Suicide Squad movie directed by James Gunn goes on general release. Brian Azzarello has a reputation for taking superhero comic books and pushing all sorts of batbuttons. From the infamous Batman/Batgirl rooftop scene in the animated version of The Killing Joke, or Batman Damned in all its glory, he took on Rorschach in Before Watchmen, as well as co-creating 100 Bullets from DC Vertigo and Moonshine from Marvel Comics. And he now has new buttons to push. Suicide Squad: Get Joker cast members include Red Hood, Harley Quinn, Firefly, Silver Banshee, Captain Boomerang, MeeMee, and one very familiar figure who, it seems, was part of the January 6th insurrection on the Capitol building in Washington DC. And seems to have made his mark.
ComicsEW.com

The best comics from July: Hellboy returns, the X-Men relaunch, and more

Hey there, true believers! I apologize if you missed our regular comics column at the beginning of July. We're gonna try and change things up a bit: Instead of doing a monthly roundup of upcoming comics, we're gonna reorient this column to review the highlights once people have gotten a chance to read them.
Businessbleedingcool.com

The Soft-Soaping Of Jim Lee, Daniel Cherry III And DC Comics

Borys Kit at the Hollywood Reporter virtually sat down with DC Publisher Jim Lee and DC Senior VP & General Manager Daniel Cherry III to receive the biggest amount of marketing and media spin possible, while avoiding any questions with an impact greater than that of a blown dandelion. I have been aware that, internally at DC editorial, the reaction has been rather risible.

Comments / 0

Community Policy