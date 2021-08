The Town of Colonie court is closed until August 16 after a positive coronavirus case. Officials say in the interest of public safety, The Town of Colonie Court has suspended operations until a week from Monday, as a result of a potential COVID exposure. They say someone present at Town Court Monday evening tested positive for COVID-19. They are asking anyone who attended the court session August 2nd between 5:30 and 9:30 p.m. to take all necessary precautions and contact a health care professional immediately if experiencing symptoms including fever, dry cough or shortness of breath.