Fort Detrick requires everyone to wear masks indoors

By Makea Luzader
localdvm.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT DETRICK, Md. (WDVM) — Officials announced on Tuesday that Fort Detrick will be requiring everyone to wear a mask at all times while indoors, regardless of vaccine status. This decision was made following the base being considered an area of substantial transmission of COVID-19. Officials said that this is...

