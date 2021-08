Last year, Sleigh Bells’ landmark debut album Treats turned 10. The duo was all set to honor it with a special show timed to its anniversary, but the pandemic got in the way. That show has been rescheduled for this fall, on September 9th at Webster Hall in New York City, and Sleigh Bells can use the occasion to celebrate some new material as well. Today, they’re announcing a new album, Texis, which will be released on September 10th. It’s their first full-length since 2016’s Jessica Rabbit and their first new material since 2017’s Kid Kruschev EP.