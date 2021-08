Ax throwing and a women’s clothier are lined up to fill two of at least six current vacancies at the Outlets at Wind Creek Bethlehem. The outlet center, 77 Wind Creek Boulevard, is known for its two levels of high-end brands at affordable prices. The site is popular for shoppers, connecting the casino and hotel. In June, it lost IZOD Golf | Van Heusen. Van Heusen was one the mall’s original tenants since opening in November 2011. (Several years ago, IZOD, which shares a parent company with Van Heusen, merged into a single space at the mall).