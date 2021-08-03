Cancel
Congress & Courts

Judge greenlights suit over telemarketing robocalls

By Carson Mccullough
Courthouse News Service
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CN) — A federal judge has denied a New York-based telemarketer's request to toss consumer and privacy claims brought by a vexed member of the national do-not-call registry. Anton A. Ewing, a former nuclear physicist and current financial planner from San Diego says that beginning around January 2017 he began to experience something many Americans have become well acquainted with in the modern era: unwelcome phone calls from a telemarketer. Around this time, Ewing says he received a series of phone calls from BF Advance, a New York company that Ewing says tried to entice him into taking out a loan and divulging his social security number.

