What We Do in the Shadows veteran Harvey Guillén isn't just appearing in the upcoming Disney Channel series Mickey's Funhouse -- he is the funhouse. As Funny the Funhouse, Guillén steps into an archetype that has become familiar to kids' shows; he will play the all-knowing, seemingly-inanimate object that can help the heroes figure out whatever they ned to know. Whether it's Toodles from The Mickey Mouse Clubhouse or the backpacks from the world of Dora and Diego, Funny fits right in, tranforming to go on adventures even when it seems like having somebody as big as a house (literally) by your side could be hard.