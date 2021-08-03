Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

CBP seizes cocaine hidden in watermelons, peppers headed to Canada

By Nate Tabak, Border and North America Correspondent
freightwaves.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA truck driver hauling watermelons and peppers from the U.S. to Canada could face prosecution after border officers discovered nearly 70 pounds of cocaine hidden in her load of produce, authorities said. The driver, a Canadian citizen, was stopped by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers conducting outbound operations at...

www.freightwaves.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Cbp#Peppers#Watermelons#U S Customs#Cbp#Canadian#Freightwaves
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
WSET

Methamphetamine found smuggled in peanuts heading for US from Mexico seized

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WSET) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection halted an attempt to smuggle methamphetamine into east Texas from Mexico in unique packaging. CBP officers at a facility in Memphis noticed anomalies in an x-ray of a produce shipment and examined bags of peanuts and other food preparation materials. “My...
Mission, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

$1.5 Million In Methamphetamine Seized At Southern Border

MISSION, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations at the Anzalduas International Bridge intercepted $1,577,000 worth of methamphetamine that was hidden within a SUV arriving from Mexico. Packages containing nearly 113 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Anzalduas International Bridge. (credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection ) “This is a significant load of narcotics and it reflects the unrelenting determination of our frontline officers to uphold our border security mission and prevent these drugs from reaching our streets,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry. On July 25, 2021, CBP officers assigned to the Anzalduas International Bridge encountered a black Chevrolet Tahoe arriving from Mexico driven by a 24-year-old U.S. citizen. A CBP officer referred the conveyance for further inspection and discovered 24 packages of methamphetamine weighing 112.65 pounds concealed within the vehicle’s tires. They seized the narcotics and the SUV. The case remains under investigation by special agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations.  
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Juárez smugglers threaten El Paso border agents: ‘Bullets can cross river’

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico -- A sign found hanging this week from a pedestrian bridge near the Rio Grande in Juarez carried a "warning" directed at El Paso-based U.S. Border Patrol agents, according to a report from Newsweek. "Bullets can also cross the river and the (border) wall," read the sign's message in Spanish. It has since been The post Juárez smugglers threaten El Paso border agents: ‘Bullets can cross river’ appeared first on KVIA.
Texas StateNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Border Agents Intercept Rare Bug Known to Cause Agriculture Damage

Customs officials in South Texas intercepted a rare pest in a recent shipment of fruits and vegetables from Mexico, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Tuesday. CBP agriculture specialists at the Pharr International Bridge discovered the insect July 7 inside a shipment of jackfruit, the agency said in a news release.
Laredo, TXSan Angelo LIVE!

Feds Seize 93 Pounds of Mexican Cocaine in Laredo

The first enforcement action occurred on July 19th at the World Trade Bridge, after CBP officers encountered a tractor manifesting reconditioned totes arriving from Mexico. The 2004 Freightliner was referred for a canine and non-intrusive imaging system inspection, resulting in the discovery of 35 packages containing 92.81 pounds of alleged cocaine within the trailer.
Law EnforcementSan Angelo LIVE!

Border Agents Seize 70 Pounds of Cocaine

On July 16, 2021, CBP officers assigned to the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge cargo facility encountered a tractor trailer arriving from Mexico driven by a 38 year-old-male Mexican national. A CBP officer referred the conveyance for further inspection, and after physically inspecting the tractor/trailer, officers discovered 25 packages of alleged cocaine weighing 59.52 pounds (27 kg) concealed within the tractor.
MilitaryNews On 6

US To Outfit Thousands Of Border Agents With Body Cameras

The Biden administration will outfit thousands of U.S. border agents with body cameras in a massive operational change aimed at "reinforcing trust and transparency" in the agency's policing practices, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced Wednesday. The new policy will increase oversight of federal agents amid a greater push...
Posted by
Shore News Network

Charlotte CBP Officers Intercept Over 6 Pounds of Cocaine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A traveler had more than a jacket on when arriving recently at Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT).  U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at CLT stopped a man attempting to smuggle over six pounds of cocaine into the United States. On July 17, a CBP officer...
Louisville, KYcbp.gov

Louisville CBP Seizes Three Shipments Worth Over $5.5M in Two Days

LOUISVILLE, Ky—U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Louisville intercepted three shipments on July 30 and 31 that contained counterfeit jewelry and watches worth over $5.59 million. On July 30, the first two packages were seized. One shipment contained 580 counterfeit pieces of David Yurman Jewelry. If these were...

Comments / 1

Community Policy