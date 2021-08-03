George Clooney Taught Felicity Jones An Acting Trick That She Used On Netflix’s The Last Letter From Your Lover

Felicity Jones knows a thing or two about literary adaptations. While many on this site likely know her best as Jyn Erso from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Jones has built her career around successful translations of Brideshead Revisited, The Diary of Anne Frank, Shakespeare’s The Tempest, and Dan Brown’s Inferno. Her latest, screening on Netflix, is a lush adaptation of romance novelist Jojo Moyes’ The Last Letter From Your Lover, and it was while working on this feature that Jones finally got to use an acting trick she learned from none other than George Clooney. (Nice name drop!) Watch her tell the story in the video above.