A Bay Area man has been charged with murder in the death of a Modesto man who was shot in the head just after finishing a graveyard shift at a dairy on New Year’s Day. Teodoro “Teo” Gutierrez, 52, was found dead inside his vehicle in a field northeast of Carpenter Road and Monte Vista Avenue at about 10:17 a.m. Shattered glass and shell casings from two different caliber bullets were found at the intersection; tire tread showed the northeasterly path Gutierrez’s vehicle took from the intersection into the field.