The dish on CLT Burger Week

Have you ever wondered which Charlotte restaurants serve up the best burgers in town?

There’s a great way to find out — starting Friday and continuing through Aug. 15, more than a dozen restaurants will offer specialty burgers for $6 during the 6th annual CLT Burger Week.

Participating restaurants include Big Ben’s British Pub, Time Out Sports Bar and Grill, Rusty Bucket Restaurant, Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, Burgers and Barley, Old Pineville Premium Pub, JackBeagle’s, Angry Ale’s, French Quarter Tavern, Clutch Kitchen and Pour House, Graham Street Pub, Glenway Premium Pub, Kid Cashew, The Manchester, Bradshaw Social House, The Local, Room and Board and Shake Shack.

Know before you go

Participating restaurants will not be able to make substitutions for the patty. You can take any toppings off the burger, but you can’t have a chicken or turkey burger instead of a beef burger without paying extra.

The $6 cost of the burger doesn’t include sides, taxes or tip.

Starting Wednesday, you can download a CLT Burger Passport from the event website for a detailed description of each restaurant’s specialty burger and drink specials where available. If you visit four or more restaurants and get your server to initial your passport, you can submit it for a chance to win a prize.

You can also win prizes by following @CLTBurgerWeek and @ElevateLifestyle on Instagram and posting photos of your burger using #CLTBurgerWeek and #CLTLovesBurgers.

You can also help crown the best burger in town by voting for your favorite here.

For more information on CLT Burger Week, go to cltburgerweek.com.

