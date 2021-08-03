Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

USA women’s basketball vs. Australia: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch Olympics 2021

By Nick O'Malley
Posted by 
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s the USA women’s basketball team vs. Australia early Wednesday morning in the quarterfinals of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The United States team is aiming for another gold medal in women’s basketball as it heads into the knockout rounds. The U.S. is coming off an undefeated run through group play earlier in the Olympics, notching wins over Nigeria, Japan and France. Now, it’s win or go home for the American team as it looks to keep its dominant winning streak at the Olympics alive.

www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MO
47K+
Followers
36K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dawn Staley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Streaming#Sling Tv#Live Tv#Usa Network#Peacock Premium#Ap#Americans#Aussies#Australians#Group B Rrb#Group C#Group A Rrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Spain
Country
Belgium
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Basketball
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Gwen Berry, who turned her back on US flag in trials, FAILS to win a medal in hammer throw at Tokyo Olympics as critics say: 'Now we can root for people who want to be a part of Team USA'

Controversial American hammer thrower Gwen Berry failed to win a medal in the finals of the Tokyo Games on Tuesday, much to the delight of her conservative critics. 'Now we can get back to rooting for people who actually want to be part of Team USA,' one critic tweeted about Berry, who drew criticism in June by turning away from the American flag on the podium during the national anthem at the US Olympic trials.
Swimming & SurfingHuffingtonPost

Swimmers Sent Home Early From Tokyo After Olympic-Sized Error By National Federation

Six swimmers selected to represent Poland at the Tokyo Olympics returned home from Japan early after their country’s national federation picked too many athletes by mistake. The Polish Swimming Federation selected 23 swimmers to compete at the coronavirus pandemic-delayed games, which officially begin on Friday. But only 17 were actually eligible under qualifying standards, reported multiple media outlets.
WorldPosted by
Outsider.com

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Cameraman Angers, Stuns Fans After Focusing on Cockroach in Field Hockey Game’s Final Minutes

Fans watching a women’s field hockey game during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics found themselves at the mercy of a cameraman and a cockroach. Here’s the inside field hockey scoop. With a little more than five minutes left in a preliminary round game, Argentina held a 1-0 lead over Spain earlier in the week. Then, the cameraman at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics all of a sudden became fixated on a cockroach.
FootballPosted by
The Independent

Supposedly patriotic Americans cheer Team USA’s Olympics loss, again, because they don’t like Megan Rapinoe

Very Patriotic Americans™ are, once again, celebrating a Team USA Olympics loss despite their devout loyalty to the greatest country in the world — as long as you don’t include the women’s football team, or anyone who’s ever knelt.Team Canada defeated the U.S. football team in a 1-0 match in the Olympics semifinals, beating their southern neighbours for the first time since 2001. And, like clockwork, conservatives have taken to the keyboards to drag the team — along with football star Megan Rapinoe, who they really, really don’t like — through the mud for what they perceive as Rapinoe’s...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA women's volleyball stuns No. 1 China in straight sets

In a match pitting together the two teams that won gold and bronze at the previous Olympics, the United States beat China in straight sets Tuesday at Ariake Arena in Japan. Hard-hitting opposite Jordan Thompson tallied an incredible 34 points — the most of any player, male or female, scored in a match at the Tokyo Games thus far — to help Team USA improve to 2-0, while China fell to a surprising if not shocking 0-2.
SportsPosted by
The US Sun

What time is Simone Biles competing August 3?

SIMONE Biles is making her return to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for one final event. Americans will have one last chance to watch the gymnast compete for gold. Biles will compete in the beam event final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The event will air at 4:50am ET on August...

Comments / 0

Community Policy