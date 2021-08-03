USA women’s basketball vs. Australia: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch Olympics 2021
It’s the USA women’s basketball team vs. Australia early Wednesday morning in the quarterfinals of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The United States team is aiming for another gold medal in women’s basketball as it heads into the knockout rounds. The U.S. is coming off an undefeated run through group play earlier in the Olympics, notching wins over Nigeria, Japan and France. Now, it’s win or go home for the American team as it looks to keep its dominant winning streak at the Olympics alive.www.masslive.com
Comments / 0