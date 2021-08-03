Chiefs 1-on-1 with rookie center Creed Humphrey
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Amid a mass of bodies up front, there's an easy way to tell if Creed Humphrey is snapping for the Kansas City Chiefs. He's doing it left-handed. "I don't really think it matters much," said Humphrey, a rookie center who is already running with the starting offense at Chiefs training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri. "I don't really think it's that big of a deal, but I guess it is rare. I've never really seen another left-handed guy."www.kshb.com
Comments / 0