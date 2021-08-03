'Forever grateful': Officer dies after being attacked outside Pentagon, officials say
An officer has died after being attacked on Tuesday morning at a transit station just outside the Pentagon, federal officials say. The Pentagon Force Protection Agency, tasked with securing the building, said in a tweet it was mourning "the tragic loss of a Pentagon Police Officer killed during this morning’s incident at the Pentagon. Our thoughts and prayers are with the officer’s family." The agency did not release the officer's name but said more information would be released after family was notified.www.cantondailyledger.com
