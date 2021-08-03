Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

'Forever grateful': Officer dies after being attacked outside Pentagon, officials say

Canton Daily Ledger
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn officer has died after being attacked on Tuesday morning at a transit station just outside the Pentagon, federal officials say. The Pentagon Force Protection Agency, tasked with securing the building, said in a tweet it was mourning "the tragic loss of a Pentagon Police Officer killed during this morning’s incident at the Pentagon. Our thoughts and prayers are with the officer’s family." The agency did not release the officer's name but said more information would be released after family was notified.

www.cantondailyledger.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Casualties#The Associated Press#Ap#The U S Marine Corps#Marine#Defense#Fbi#Usa Today#The Joint Chiefs Of Staff#White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Lockdown
Related
Public SafetyNewsweek

Who Is Austin Lanz? Suspect Identified In Pentagon Transit Center Shooting

Austin Lanz has been identified as the suspect in a deadly attack that occurred at the Pentagon Transit Center earlier on Tuesday. Lanz, a 27-year-old Georgia resident, is suspected of having rushed towards a Pentagon police officer before stabbing them in the throat, killing them. Law enforcement officers then shot Lanz, killing him at the scene.
Public SafetyNew York Post

Another cop on duty during Capitol riot reportedly kills himself

A cop who was on duty when the US Capitol was stormed by an angry mob Jan. 6 has committed suicide — the third responding officer to take his own life, a report said Monday. Metropolitan Police Officer Gunther Hashida, who joined the DC department in 2003, died last week, the agency announced.
Public SafetyThe Independent

Police confirm ‘several casualties’ in Pentagon shooting

Police have confirmed “several casualties” from a shooting incident outside the Pentagon on Tuesday. The building, which acts as headquarters for America’s armed forces, was locked down after multiple shots were fired at the Pentagon Transit Center. Woodrow Kusse, the Pentagon Force Protection Agency’s chief of police, provided more details...
MilitaryPosted by
The US Sun

Is the Pentagon on lockdown?

GUNFIRE erupted near the Pentagon after a shooter allegedly opened fire at a transit stop on August 3. Police were responding to the incident that reportedly took place at the Pentagon Transit Center. Is the Pentagon on lockdown?. During the early morning hours of August 3, the Pentagon, located just...
Georgia StateWXIA 11 Alive

Suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon is from Georgia, AP reports

WASHINGTON — The suspect accused in connection with the death of a Pentagon officer Tuesday has been identified as a Georgia man, according to the Associated Press. The AP reports that Austin William Lanz, of Georgia, was shot by law enforcement and killed at the scene. The Pentagon officer was stabbed at a transit center outside of the building.

Comments / 0

Community Policy