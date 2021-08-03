Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Judge blocks Texas governor's order preventing transport of migrants

By Jan Wolfe
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eLsY9_0bGrO49C00
Asylum-seeking migrants' families from Central America are being processed by the U.S. Border Patrol agents after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico, in Penitas, Texas, U.S., July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Tuesday temporarily halted an executive order by Texas Governor Greg Abbott that restricts the transport of migrants through the state and authorizes state troopers to pull over vehicles suspected of doing so.

The written order by U.S. District Judge Kathleen Cardone in El Paso was a preliminary win for the U.S. Justice Department, which last week filed a lawsuit arguing Abbott's move illegally infringes upon the federal government's jurisdiction over immigration matters.

Cardone said in her two-page order that the Justice Department would likely prevail on that argument. The judge halted Texas officials from implementing Abbott's order until at least Aug. 13, when she will hold a court hearing in the case.

"The Executive Order causes irreparable injury to the United States and to individuals the United States is charged with protecting, jeopardizing the health and safety of non-citizens in federal custody, risking the safety of federal law enforcement personnel and their families, and exacerbating the spread of COVID-19," the judge wrote.

Abbott's order from last week, which he said was aimed at preventing migrants from potentially spreading COVID-19, permits only "law enforcement officials" to provide ground transport for migrants detained for illegally crossing the southern border.

Abbott's order also gives the state's public safety department the authority to stop any vehicle suspected of carrying migrants and send it back to its point of origin.

The Justice Department said the order would interfere with the U.S. government's ability to transport migrants between facilities, including unaccompanied children. The government regularly employs contractors and other non-law enforcement personnel to transfer migrants.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 31

Reuters

Reuters

155K+
Followers
188K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executive Order#The Justice Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Texas StateNew York Post

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott hits back after judge blocks illegal immigration order

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is taking the Biden Justice Department to task after a federal judge blocked his executive order allowing troopers to stop vehicles suspected of carrying illegal immigrants over fears they could spread COVID-19. Abbott blasted the temporary order issued by US District Judge Kathleen Cardone of El...
Texas StatePosted by
CBS News

Houston mask mandate could defy Texas governor's order

Houston — Houston city workers are being told they must resume wearing masks while on the job, a requirement that could defy Governor Greg Abbott's most recent executive order banning such mandates. Mayor Sylvester Turner issued the mask mandate on Monday due to a "recent uptick in positive COVID-19 cases...
Immigrationwmleader.com

Federal Judge Kathleen Cardone blocks Texas immigration stop order

A federal judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked the state of Texas from allowing troopers to stop vehicles suspected of carrying illegal immigrants on the grounds they might be spreading COVID-19. The order by US District Judge Kathleen Cardone of El Paso handed an initial victory to the Biden administration, which...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Daily Mail

Runaway Texas Democrats are bringing in reinforcements to Washington DC for their voting rights pressure campaign as more than 100 state legislators prepares to join the group in the nation's capital

More than 100 state legislators started flying into Washington, D.C. on Monday to join the runaway Texas Democrats in their pressure campaign on the federal government to address voting rights issues across the country. The 'week of action', they are calling it, attempts to urge senators to forgo their August...
Congress & Courtseasttexasradio.com

US Justice Department Suing Governor Abbott

The US Justice Department wants a judge to block Gov. Greg Abbott’s order allowing troopers to stop any vehicle if there is reasonable suspicion that it is providing transportation to illegal immigrants. The lawsuit escalates tensions between the federal government and Abbott over the governor’s actions on the border, which have included jailing illegal immigrants on state crimes and building new barriers.
U.S. PoliticsKRGV

Legal battle between Justice Department, Gov. Greg Abbott continues

The legal battle between the U.S. Department of Justice and Gov. Greg Abbott continues. A federal judge in El Paso announced Monday that she will issue an order on the DOJ’s request for a temporary restraining order Tuesday afternoon. Last Wednesday, Gov. Abbott signed an executive order allowing Texas Department...
ImmigrationTyler Morning Telegraph

Abbott, Merrick face off over feds handling of COVID-positive migrants

(The Center Square) – A legal battle and war of words between Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the federal government over COVID-positive migrants being released into Texas communities escalated over the weekend. The U.S. Department of Justice sued the state of Texas Friday over an executive order Abbott issued restricting...
ImmigrationPosted by
Daily Mail

'Washington is responsible for this': Texas mayor reveals 1,500 of 7,000 migrants released into his city tested positive for COVID - and 1,800 are crossing every DAY

A mayor on the Texas-Mexico border is slamming Joe Biden and his state's federal lawmakers after he was forced to declare a disaster over the surging number of migrants infected with COVID being released into his city. In a video posted to Facebook Wednesday, McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos was visibly...
ImmigrationPosted by
Reform Austin

Attorney General Threatens Legal Action Against Gov. Abbott Over Migrants Executive Order

Attorney General Merrick Garland threatened to sue over Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent executive order targeting migrants. The executive order, framed as a public health issue, places transportation restrictions on migrants by allowing state troopers the power to stop any vehicle with reasonable suspicion of carrying migrants who had illegally crossed and were released from the US Immigration and Customs for being at risk of carrying COVID-19. If the vehicle is transporting individuals who fit this description, the vehicle must be rerouted back to its origin.
Texas StatePosted by
US105

Texas Governor Abbott Sued For The Executive Order He Issued Wednesday

Remember that executive order Governor Abbott issued Wednesday?. That order has caused quite a stir, especially with the Department Of Justice. Reportedly, The Department Of Justice argues that the order violated the supremacy clause of the U.S. Constitution, and based on that interpretation, they now are suing the State of Texas and Governor Greg Abbott.
Texas StateKRGV

Gov. Abbott’s executive order faces pushback from Biden administration

The Biden administration is suing the state of Texas over Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order aimed at restricting the transportation of migrants. Abbott issued that order after police in la Joya reported they found a Covid-positive family dining out in their city even though the family knew they had tested positive for the virus.

Comments / 31

Community Policy