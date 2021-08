Analyzing the role of loyalty for recovering small and medium businesses (SMBs), PYMNTS researchers surveyed a census-balanced panel of over 1,100 Brazilian consumers as part of a global study of more than 4,500 consumers in four countries. What we found is that Brazilians stand out from other regions studied in important ways, starting with the fact that 65 percent of them believe it’s more crucial to shop local in 2021 than it was before the pandemic.