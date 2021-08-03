Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Great-West Lifeco reports second quarter 2021 base earnings of $826 million and net earnings of $784 million

By PRESS RELEASE PR Newswire
Business Insider
 1 day ago

This earnings news release for Great-West Lifeco Inc. should be read in conjunction with the Company's interim Management's Discussion & Analysis (MD&A) and condensed consolidated interim unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended June 30, 2021, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) unless otherwise noted. These reports are available on greatwestlifeco.com under Financial Reports. Additional information relating to Lifeco is available on sedar.com. Readers are referred to the cautionary notes regarding Forward-Looking Information and Non-IFRS Financial Measures at the end of this release. All figures are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted.

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great West Lifeco#Divestitures#Great West Lifeco Inc#Md A#Greatwestlifeco Com#Canadian#Winnipeg#Mb#Cnw#Massmutual#The Company#Great West Life Annuity#Empower Retirement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
Related
Financial ReportsPosted by
MarketWatch

Costco net sales rise 16.6% in July

Costco Wholesale Corp. said late Wednesday its net sales for July rose 16.6% to $15.21 billion, from $13.04 billion in July 2020. Total same-store sales rose 13.8%, the retailer said, including a rise of 13.1% in U.S. same-store sales. E-commerce sales rose 7.4%. Costco shares rose 0.3% in the extended session Wednesday, after ending the regular trading day down less than 0.1%. The retailer last month said June sales jumped 16.9%.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

MetLife's quarterly profit beats estimates on investment boost

(Reuters) - U.S. insurer MetLife Inc blew past Wall Street estimates for second-quarter profit on Wednesday, as solid investment gains cushioned the hit from coronavirus-related claims. Metlife reported adjusted earnings of $2.1 billion, or $2.37 per share, for the second quarter ended June 30, from $758 million, or 83 cents...
Financial ReportsPosted by
MarketWatch

ViacomCBS earnings beat driven by streaming as Paramount+ adds more than 6 million subscribers for second straight quarter

ViacomCBS Inc. posted net income of $995 million, or $1.50 a share, for the second quarter, up from $453 million, or 83 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to 97 cents, a penny ahead of the 96 cents FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $6.564 billion from $6.075 billion, also ahead of the $6.488 billion FactSet consensus. Chief Executive Bob Bakish said streaming was a standout in the quarter as the company's Paramount+ service added more than 6 million subscribers for a second straight quarter, boosting the customer base to more than 42 million. Ad revenue rose 24%, driven by CBS broadcasts of sporting events, which were absent last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Affiliate revenue rose 9% and streaming revenue was up 92%. Theatrical revenue reflected the release of "A Quiet Place Part II" in the quarter, while there were no releases in he year-earlier quarter. Licensing and other revenue fell 36%, mostly due to COVID and to the licensing of the domestic rights to "South Park" last year. Shares were up 0.4% premarket and have gained 4% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 17%.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$17.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) will announce sales of $17.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.78 billion to $17.87 billion. Citigroup reported sales of $17.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th.
BusinessBusiness Insider

PayFacto Announces Equity Investment of up to C$150 Million Led by Flexpoint Ford

Investment accelerates PayFacto's growth strategy and includes participation from BMO Capital Partners Canadian Growth Companies Fund. MONTREAL and NEW YORK CITY, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - PayFacto Payments Inc. ("PayFacto" or "the Company"), a leading provider of payment solutions and point-of-sale technologies, is pleased to announce an equity investment of up to C$150 million, to accelerate PayFacto's growth, led by private equity firm Flexpoint Ford with participation from BMO Capital Partners.
StocksBusiness Insider

Gogo Adds 12% On Upbeat Results, Improved Outlook

(RTTNews) - Shares of inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services provider Gogo Inc. (GOGO) are climbing more than 12% Thursday morning following better-than-expected second-quarter results. Furthermore, the company has raised its revenue outlook for the full-year to the range of $325 million to $335 million from prior guidance of...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.770-$3.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $660 million-$700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $689.52 million.
Real EstateBusiness Insider

FSRA publishes final guidance on mortgage brokering sector Code of Conduct

TORONTO, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) is enhancing the protection of consumers who work with mortgage professionals in Ontario. FSRA is releasing final approach Guidance outlining how it will supervise compliance with the Mortgage Broker Regulators' Council of Canada Code of Conduct...
IndustryBusiness Insider

TEM Program Scheduled for HMN Li Project

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ -- Lithium South Development Corporation (the "Company") (TSX-V: LIS) (OTCQB: LISMF) (Frankfurt: OGPQ) is pleased to announce the engagement of Quantec Geoscience Argentina S.A., for the completion of a Time Domain Electromagnetic (TEM) program at the Hombre Muerto North Lithium Project, Salta Province, Argentina. Work to date has identified a measured and indicated lithium resource at the Tramo claim block, one of six areas contained in the project package. This program will cover the Alba Sabrina, Natalia Maria, Gaston Enrique, Norma Edit and Via Monte claim blocks, which have not been evaluated to date. The claim blocks are located adjacent to property under development or currently in lithium production. The northern claim groups border ground owned by POSCO (Korea), where a lithium mine is being constructed. The southern group adjoin ground owned by Livent, which is currently producing lithium from the area.
StocksBusiness Insider

Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Surges 200 Points; Itron Shares Tumble Following Q2 Downbeat Earnings

Midway through trading Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.58% to 34,992.85 while the NASDAQ rose 0.61% to 14,870.44. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.14% to 4,420.81. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 35,330,900 cases with around 614,780 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 31,812,110 cases and 426,290 deaths, while Brazil reported over 20,026,530 COVID-19 cases with 559,600 deaths. In total, there were at least 200,276,440 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,257,050 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
StocksBusiness Insider

Stratasys Stock Jumps On Q2 Earnings Beat, Solid Outlook

Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 25% year-on-year to $147 million, beating the analyst consensus of $136.1 million. Product sales rose 35.8% Y/Y to $100.3 million. Services revenue increased 6.8% Y/Y to $46.7 million. The GAAP gross margin expanded 580 bps to 43%. Product gross margin expanded...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Scorpio Tankers Stock Falls After Missing Q2 Earnings Estimates

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) reported a second-quarter vessel revenue decline of ~60% Y/Y to $139.44 million, missing the consensus of $155.89 million. Adjusted loss per share of $(0.94) missed the consensus of $(0.64). Operating expenses declined by 5.1% Y/Y to $154.74 million. The company reported an operating loss of $(15.3)...
MarketsBusiness Insider

Analyst Ratings For 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. In the last 3 months, 8 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for 1Life Healthcare. The company has an average price target of $47.38 with a high of $63.00 and a low of $38.00.
Financial Reportswinonapost.com

Merchants Financial Group, Inc. announces earnings of $18.16 million through second quarter of 2021

Merchants Financial Group, Inc. (MFGI) announced net income of $18,157,527 through the first two quarters of 2021, according to MFGI President and CEO Gregory M. Evans. Performance was driven by the bank’s active involvement in the origination of Small Business Administration (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans for small businesses throughout the region and continued strong origination volume of residential mortgage loans.
Financial ReportsGreater Milwaukee Today

WEC Energy reports 2Q earnings of $276 million

MILWAUKEE — WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $276 million. On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 87 cents. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

Excluding significant items, first quarter earnings per common share of $0.73(1) La version française du présent communiqué sera déposée sur SEDAR. / A French-language version of this communication will be made available on SEDAR. TORONTO, Aug. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (Canaccord Genuity Group, the Company) (TSX:...

Comments / 0

Community Policy