Sleep Country Drives Growth in Q2 2021 with 67% Revenue Increase and 269% Expansion in Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share

Click here to read the full article. Kontoor Brands is pushing ahead to capture an audience that is shopping online for denim casuals during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The North Carolina-based denim company, parent to the Wrangler and Lee brands, has mounted a recovery strategy during the pandemic that has continued to boost revenues, according to its second-quarter 2021 earnings release Thursday morning. More from WWDTop Five Men’s Fashion Trends From Spring 2022 The company reported revenues of $491 million for the quarter that ended July 3, a 41 percent increase from last year. Its Wrangler and Lee brands both saw significant revenue...