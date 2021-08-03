Pet of the Day - August 3

Meet Pogo! He is a 70-pound, 4-year-old, Labrador mix who hails from Texas! He has a short, sleek, black, coat with a long tail. Pogo is an active and strong boy who also has a sweet shy side. He does enjoy cuddles, car rides, and simply hanging out. True to his name is loves to jump around on leash walks and in the play yard. He is always up for a game with his toys and fetch. Children in the home should be 13+, dog savvy, kind, and sturdy due to his size. He is a wonderful companion and active family dog, and a securely fenced yard is required. Pogo would prefer his new home to be pet-free as cats are no-go and he is dog particular. Should his family have other dogs, proper introduction is required, and dogs should be his size or larger. Pogo does require an experienced owner to help continue his training, leash manners, and socialization.