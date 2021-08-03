Cancel
Pet of the Day - August 3

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleToday's pet of the day is a bayou princess hoping to find her family here in the Triangle. This is Cassandra, she's a 10-month-old border collie, lab, boxer mix. She's ready to find her family-- anyone interested can find out more about her at Pawfectmatch.org.

