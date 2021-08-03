BYU-Idaho fall semester COVID-19 plan

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho health officials confirmed COVID-19 claimed the life of an infant in October, marking the first such fatality in the state. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare did not provide any details of the child or their death out of respect for the grieving family. Elke Shaw-Tullock, the administrator for the Idaho Division of Public Health expressed her condolences and said in a prepared statement, "Infection with the virus can have devastating impacts on families, and this situation highlights the seriousness of COVID-19.” The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare noted around 900 children in the United States have died from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. Only recently were children young as 5 allowed to receive the Pfizer vaccine. The health department recommends parents, prospective parents, and pregnant women get vaccinated.

IDAHO STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO