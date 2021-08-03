ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BYU-Idaho fall semester COVID-19 plan

By Eyewitness News 3
kidnewsradio.com
 2021-08-03

Cover picture for the articleREXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – Brigham Young University Idaho has released its COVID-19 plans for the fall semester. Students and staff will be required to wear masks in all campus buildings including Sunday’s for at least the first two weeks. After, that the policy will be reviewed. They ask everyone...

boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho doctors react to news of first child death from COVID-19

The state Department of Health and Welfare announced the first death of an Idaho child due to COVID-19. Idaho Matters talks with two doctors about the news of the infant's death, which comes after kids aged 5-11 are able to get the vaccine. Dr. David Pate, member of the governor's...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

'Fall for Idaho' tourism gets rough start amid COVID surge

BOISE — Idaho was just three days into its “Fall for Idaho” tourism promotion campaign when crisis standards of care were declared statewide, due to hospitals overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients — and the state slammed on the brakes. The marketing campaign was put on pause for a month. “Things are...
IDAHO STATE
BYU Newsnet

BYU COVID-19 vaccination rate at 77%

Approximately 81.6% of BYU students and 84% of faculty and staff have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Nov. 1 — meaning 82% of campus has received at least one dose. Around 77% of students, faculty and staff are fully vaccinated. This is a slight...
EDUCATION
State
Idaho State
State News

Michigan State continues COVID-19 requirements in spring semester

With the end of the fall semester approaching quickly, the Michigan State administration announced COVID-19 requirements for the Spring 2022 semester. President Samuel L. Stanley Jr. wrote in an email sent Oct. 8, despite face covering requirements and the 90% vaccination rate among the MSU community, there was an increase in cases in the community this past week.
MICHIGAN STATE
95.7 KEZJ

Idaho Infant Died of COVID-19 in October

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho health officials confirmed COVID-19 claimed the life of an infant in October, marking the first such fatality in the state. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare did not provide any details of the child or their death out of respect for the grieving family. Elke Shaw-Tullock, the administrator for the Idaho Division of Public Health expressed her condolences and said in a prepared statement, "Infection with the virus can have devastating impacts on families, and this situation highlights the seriousness of COVID-19.” The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare noted around 900 children in the United States have died from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. Only recently were children young as 5 allowed to receive the Pfizer vaccine. The health department recommends parents, prospective parents, and pregnant women get vaccinated.
IDAHO STATE
Brigham Young University
Health
Colleges
Education
Politics
Public Health
Vaccines
Coronavirus
Idaho Mountain Express

COVID-19 vaccine for children coming to Idaho, state says

COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 5-11 could start to be widely available in Idaho by next week, the state Department of Health and Welfare reported Wednesday. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has approved use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for the age group, recommending a two-dose regimen.
IDAHO STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Idaho health department reports first COVID-19 death of Idaho child

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) and Southwest District Health are reporting the first death of a Idaho child due to COVID-19. The child was an infant and passed away in October. The departments are holding all details from the public to protect the family’s privacy. The 0-4...
IDAHO STATE
kidnewsradio.com

COVID-19 UPDATES: 942 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 32 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 942 new COVID-19 cases and 32 new deaths Friday. That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 299,576. There are a total of 237,860 confirmed cases and 61,716 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties...
IDAHO STATE
kidnewsradio.com

Statewide results for fall 2021 Idaho Reading Indicator show improvement

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Statewide results of Idaho’s early reading test, the Idaho Reading Indicator, show 51% of the state’s students in kindergarten through third grade are reading at grade level, up from 49.6% last fall. “The final results are encouraging, especially in grades 1 through 3, where children are...
EDUCATION
spokanepublicradio.org

Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines soon available in North Idaho, Northeast Washington

Vaccines for children between 5 and 11 are already available in Northeast Washington and will soon be in the Idaho Panhandle. The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup gave the go-ahead this week for providers to vaccinate children against COVID-19. Matt Schanz, administrator of the Northeast Tri County Health District,...
WASHINGTON STATE

