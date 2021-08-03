T.I. Arrested In Amsterdam After Bike Incident With Cop: Watch Video From Jail Cell

Rapper T.I. was briefly arrested in Amsterdam after a bike incident with a cop — and he was incredibly lax about the entire ordeal.

T.I. was briefly arrested in Amsterdam on Tuesday, Aug. 3 — but he took the experience all in stride. The rapper, real name Clifford Harris Jr., 40, shared an Instagram video from his jail cell on Tuesday and said he was taken into custody for using his phone while riding a bike in the capitol of the Netherlands. He was then arrested sans handcuffs after a policeman ran into him and broke his rearview mirror.

T.I. said he was taken in since he didn’t have his passport with him. From his cell, the rapper was incredibly lax about the entire ordeal. “It’ll be fine, but he was extremely upset,” he said about the policeman. “I myself was having a great time. I’m still not upset. They arrested me and they didn’t even put me in handcuffs. They just opened the door and invited me to the backseat, and I obliged.”

Towards the end of the clip, the rapper called the entire ordeal “living life to the fullest, in the moment.” He was released from the cell not too long after. T.I. shared a follow-up video on Instagram a few hours later and revealed that he had been sprung. A woman named Caroline joined his team, distraught, but the rapper assured her that he had “done real time before.”

“the love of my life made sure They stayed tha whole 25mins and demanded that I be released,” he captioned the post. “Poor Caroline was shooketh!!! I told her ‘I’ve done real time before…Cmon baby let’s gtfoh before they change they minds.'”

T.I. has been in Europe with his wife Tameka “Tiny” Cottle celebrate their 11th wedding anniversary. The rapper shared a photo dump on Instagram from the festivities in Italy over the weekend, including a boat ride and shopping excursion. He penned a sweet tribute to his longtime wife.

“Happy 11th Anniversary Boss Lady @majorgirl,” the rapper wrote. “I love you dearly & I thank God for you‼️ We been through it ALL & stayed creating memories the whole time. That’s how we look up & it’s 20 yrs later… well here’s🥂 to 20 more 20s…all my love 😍 all my life.”