New Zealand Jobless Rate Falls To 4.0% In Q2

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 1 day ago

(RTTNews) - The unemployment rate in New Zealand came in at a seasonally adjusted 4.0 percent in the second quarter of 2021, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday. That beat expectations for a rate of 4.5 percent and was down from 4.7 percent in the previous three months. Employment was...

