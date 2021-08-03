Sleep Country Drives Growth in Q2 2021 with 67% Revenue Increase and 269% Expansion in Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share

TORONTO, Aug. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. ("Sleep Country" or the "Company") (TSX: ZZZ) today released financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021. Sleep Country continued to advance its strategy, resulting in solid performance across all key metrics including strong expansion of topline revenue and a net income increase of $17.5 million. As the Company embarks on the next chapter of its growth story, the unique combination of its purpose-driven strategy, capable and agile team, differentiated omnichannel sleep ecosystem and commitment to exceptional customer experience position Sleep Country better than ever for a sustained and profitable future.