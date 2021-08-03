Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

NY Fed Q2 Report: Total Household Debt Increased in Q2 2021

calculatedriskblog.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Federal Reserve Bank of New York's Center for Microeconomic Data today issued its Quarterly Report on Household Debt and Credit . The report shows that total household debt increased by $313 billion (2.1%) to $14.96 trillion in the second quarter of 2021. The total debt balance is now $812 billion higher than at the end of 2019. The 2.1% increase in aggregate balances was the largest seen since Q4 2013 and marked the largest nominal increase in debt balances since Q2 2007. The Report is based on data from the New York Fed's Consumer Credit Panel, a nationally representative random sample of individual- and household-level debt and credit records drawn from anonymized Equifax credit data.

www.calculatedriskblog.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Fed#Credit Reporting#Credit Scores#Ny Fed Q2 Report#The Federal Reserve Bank#Quarterly Report On#Household Debt And Credit#The New York Fed#Consumer Credit Panel#Equifax#The Ny Fed Aggregate#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Real Estatemoney.com

Mortgage Rates End Week Slightly Higher | August 7 & 8, 2021

The interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage ended the week at 3.23%, just 0.002 percentage points higher than the average rate on Monday. The rate was decreasing for the first half of the week, briefly dropping below 3.2% before ending on a two-day upward run. Rates have been hovering...
Personal Financeraleighnews.net

Loosened lending by banks helped economy, says Fed

WASHINGTON D.C.: Loan officials in banks in the United States cited loosening of criteria and conditions on loans for businesses during the April-June period, amid the economic revival owing to broader resumption of activities and increases in inoculations against COVID-19. Citing the survey conducted by the Federal Reserve Bank, made available on August 2, the loan officials additionally drew attention to higher requests for commercial loans from small-, mid-, and large-sized companies.
EconomyNBC Connecticut

Payrolls Increase 943,000 in July as Unemployment Rate Slides to 5.4%

Nonfarm payrolls rose by 943,000 in July, better than the 845,000 Dow Jones estimate. The unemployment rate slid to 5.4%, compared with the 5.7% expectation. Job gains came fastest in leisure and hospitality, followed by education and professional and business services. Hiring rose in July at its fastest pace in...
Credits & Loansthebalance.com

Consumer Credit Jumps in June, Fed Says

Consumers took on more debt in June, pushing revolving credit balances higher, the Federal Reserve said Friday in its latest consumer credit report. Consisting mostly of credit card debt, revolving credit balances climbed $17.8 billion to $992.2 billion, an annual rate of 22%. As the economic recovery picks up, consumers...
Economyarcamax.com

US job growth exceeds forecast as unemployment rate falls

U.S. employers added the most jobs in nearly a year and the unemployment rate declined faster than forecast, showing the labor market is making more robust gains toward a full recovery. Payrolls climbed by 943,000 last month after an upwardly revised 938,000 increase in June, a Labor Department report showed...
Credits & Loanswsau.com

U.S. consumer credit grows at record rate in June

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. consumer credit grew at the fastest rate ever in June, as Americans increased their credit card usage to drive consumer spending in the second quarter, data from the Federal Reserve showed on Friday. Total consumer credit expanded at a pace of $37.69 billion, which was the...
EconomyCNBC

Treasury yields shoot higher after unemployment rate falls to 5.4%

U.S. Treasury yields climbed higher Friday morning as the Labor Department's highly anticipated jobs report came out better than expected. The economy added 943,000 nonfarm payrolls in July and the unemployment rate dropped to 5.4%. Average hourly increased 0.4% for the month. U.S. Treasury yields climbed higher Friday as the...
EconomyFXStreet.com

US: NY Fed's GDP Nowcast declines to 3.7% for Q3 after this week's data

The US economy is expected to grow by 3.7% in the third quarter of 2021, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's latest Nowcasting Report showed on Friday. "News from this week’s data releases decreased the nowcast for 2021:Q3 by 0.5 percentage point.," the NY Fed said in its publication. "Negative surprises from ISM manufacturing data and ADP employment data accounted for most of the decrease."
EconomySeekingalpha.com

U.S. household debt in Q2 rose at fastest pace since 2013

You've reached your limit of guest articles this month. Register for free to continue reading.Create Free Account. Subscribe to Seeking Alpha Premium to read this investing idea. You have reached your free article limit. Subscribe for unlimited access. U.S. household debt continued to surge in the second quarter, mostly thanks...
BusinessMiami Herald

Inflation is fueling investor concerns. They want to tap the brakes.

Two GM plants making full-sized pickup trucks in the U.S. are quiet again in the week ahead. A third assembly plant in Mexico also is shut down for the week. It’s not for lack of demand for Silverado 1500s and GMC Sierra 1500s. It’s because of a shortage of one of the smallest parts in these big machines — semiconductors.
Real Estatemoney.com

Current Mortgage Rates Dip to Lowest Point Since February

Mortgage rates resumed their downward slide this week. The average rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is now 2.77%. That’s 0.03 percentage points lower than last week and just 0.12 points above the record low, according to Freddie Mac’s benchmark survey. Rates have not been this low since February and have...
Businessschiffgold.com

Total US Debt Shrinks by $101 Billion into Debt Ceiling Saga

“Just because something is inevitable, does not make it imminent, but eventually the future arrives”. The US Government is on an unsustainable debt trajectory. Even though the Federal Reserve has acknowledged this fact, most mainstream pundits consider it a distant problem or even not an issue at all. They argue that debt fears have raged since the debt crossed $1T decades ago and no negative consequences have materialized.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Suddenly the US economy is incandescent and the Fed needs sunglasses

Nonfarm Payrolls rise 943,000 in July, revisions add 31,000 in May and 88,000 in June. Unemployment Rate falls to 5.4%, underemployment to 9.2%. Treasury yields, the dollar and stocks levitate, Dow S&P 500 at records. Federal Reserve comments on bond taper appear prescient. Hiring in the US has nearly doubled...
Small Businessaba.com

ABA Data Bank: Non-employer Firms Were Most Likely to Seek PPP Funding at Banks

Non-employer firms—those without full-time or part-time employees on payroll—that sought Paycheck Protection Program funding most frequently did so from large or small banks over online lenders, credit unions, or nonbank finance companies, according to findings from the Federal Reserve’s Small Business Credit Survey’s non-employer report released earlier this week. As...

Comments / 0

Community Policy