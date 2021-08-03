Ottobock hires Deutsche Bank, Goldman for 2022 listing -source

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Ottobock has hired Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and BNP Paribas for an initial public offering that could value the German artificial limb maker at more than 6 billion euros ($7.1 billion), a person familiar with the matter said.

People familiar with the plans had told Reuters last month that Ottobock - of which buyout fund EQT owns a fifth - had asked banks to pitch for roles in the IPO, possibly one of Germany’s largest deals in 2022.

“As you know, we want to be capital market ready from 2022. That’s what we’re working on,” the company said, declining to comment further.

Handelsblatt first reported on the mandated banks.

Ottobock was founded in 1919 as a maker of prosthesis for World War One veterans. Rivals include Ossur, Hanger, Invacare and Ekso Bionics.

($1 = 0.8429 euros)