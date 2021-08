From biodynamic/organic producer Reyneke comes this special-release wine that's sourced from a single block and made only in exceptional vintages. This is just about everything you'd want a Cab to be—concentrated in ripe but not overly done black fruit, with earthy elements of turned soil, woodsy spice, pressed purple flowers and singed tobacco leaf, all framed by boldly structuring yet somehow simultaneously elegant tannins. Long and evolving on the finish, this is beautiful from start to finish and will age well through 2036. Lauren Buzzeo.