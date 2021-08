The aromas of this blend of 12 different clones of Cabernet could almost pass for old school Bordeaux, displaying both the coolness of this site and the cool finish of the vintage. Leaning into the savory, they offer notes of green pepper, jalapeño, flowers and herbs, followed by cherry and plum. The flavors are soft and plush, exhibiting the winery's hallmark grace. It might be a bit green for some tastes, but others will find magic. Sean P. Sullivan.