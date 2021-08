There are many styles of wine or varietals that have captured my heart over the years. Early on it was big reds like Cabernet Sauvignon that really wowed me. Over time my palate has shifted to find subtlety and finesse, from big heavy red wines to light, airy whites. My mood or what I am serving with it, also affects what sounds good to me. Chenin Blanc is a variety that has become my multi-tool to always have around. It has become a favorite suggestion for customers coming into Brix. On many occasions wine consumers have not been exposed to this variety, but as soon as we get this varietal into customers’ hands, it becomes one of their favorites as well.