Vikings release CB Jeff Gladney after assault indictment

Wow. Knew Gladney had red flags going into the draft last year, but certainly didn't think he'd find himself without a team by year 2. Gladney was probably my favorite corner in last year's draft and he was pretty popular here at SNB, as well. Many questioned why Gruden and Mayock would reach for Arnette instead of just drafting Gladney at the time, as did I. Especially, given Arnette's issues on and off the field, in combination with his late 2nd/early 3rd round grade. But it looks as though they've dodged a bullet by not opting for Gladney. That's if he's found guilty - which the Vikings didn't wait around to find out.