Wolves To Sign Nathan Knight To Two-Way Deal

By Eli Cohen
hoopsrumors.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Timberwolves have agreed to a two-way deal with Nathan Knight, reports Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype. Knight, a 6’10” undrafted free agent out of William & Mary, played well in limited minutes for the Hawks last season, showcasing impressive athleticism, motor, and rebounding, and even hitting six of his 33 threes over the course of the year.

