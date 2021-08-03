The Chat With Dwight Henry: Meet John Acuff

Learn about the life of local church leader, mentor, and counselor, John Acuff. On today’s episode of The Chat…Dwight Henry talks with local church leader, mentor, counselor, and former lawyer in Cookeville, John Acuff. They discuss his experience reestablishing himself in he Church of Christ, the book store that he was involved in and the role that it played in the growth of contemporary Christian music, as well as what it was like practicing law while also serving the Lord, and what the parallels between the two were like for him.