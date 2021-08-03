Overwatch 2 Update Shared by Blizzard

The Overwatch: Origins Edition Summer Games event is live now, running for the next three weeks with new cosmetics and weekly challenges. The Summer Games brawls see the return of Lúcioball, which Blizzard calls "Overwatch's futuristic spin on soccer," and the Lúcioball Remix, which sees two balls in play for a "faster, more chaotic version of Lúcioball." Then we've got the weekly challenges, where playing games in Quick Play, Competitive Play, or the Arcade unlocks cosmetics such as sprays and new skins. If you win, that counts as two games. Week One, which runs until July 27th, offers up the Ocean King Winston Icon for playing nine games, the Ocean King Winston spray for 18, and the Ocean King Winston Epic skin for playing 27. Week Two, which runs from July 27th to August 3rd, has the Sunset Pharah Icon for playing nine games, the Sunset Soar spray for 18, and the Sunset Pharah Epic skin for 27. Lastly, Week Three, which runs from August 3rd to August 10th, offers the Nihon Hanzo Icon for playing nine games, the Nihon Hanzo spray for playing 18, and the Nihon Hanzo Epic skin for playing 27 games.