Video Games

Overwatch 2 Update Shared by Blizzard

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe haven't heard anything from Blizzard about Overwatch 2 since BlizzCon, at least nothing of note. Unfortunately, Blizzard still doesn't have much to say about the game, but according to today's earnings call from Activision Blizzard, Overwatch 2 passed an important milestone in recent weeks. What this milestone is and why it's important, isn't divulged, but it's noted that more information, and presumably media, will be released in the coming months before the end of the year.

