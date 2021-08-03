Cancel
Fremont County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-03 15:01:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-03 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County; Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500Ft; Western, Central Fremont County Below 8500 Ft At 507 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Royal Gorge, or 30 miles north of Junkins Burn Scar. This storm was nearly stationary. Heavy rainfall over sheer cliffs may cause some issues with debris and rocks falling, if the heavy rain continues. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Fremont County.

