Rolla, MO

Rolla man charged with drug trafficking

By Phelps County Focus
phelpscountyfocus.com
 2 days ago

A Rolla man faces seven felony offenses in connection to a search warrant locating guns and drugs at his residence, according to documents filed in circuit court. Jasper L. Williams, 29, is charged with second-degree drug trafficking, first-degree endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and three counts of delivery of a controlled substance. He was incarcerated in the Phelps County Jail with no bond issued.

www.phelpscountyfocus.com

