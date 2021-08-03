Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Rory McIlroy: "I realized I never felt so sorry"

By ANDREA GUSSONI
Posted by 
Tennis World Usa
Tennis World Usa
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele electrocuted on the way to Tokyo 2020. The American with gold around his neck, the Northern Irishman at the foot of the podium: both try to explain the meaning of the Games to those who have deliberately deserted them. Rory McIlroy, statements. “I have never...

www.tennisworldusa.org

Comments / 2

Tennis World Usa

Tennis World Usa

10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Tennis World USA is a portal dedicated to everything about the sport of tennis. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the tennis world, as well as tennis tips and lessons so that fans can improve their own games. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Tennis World the number one tennis destination in the United States.

 https://www.tennisworldusa.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darius Rucker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solheim Cup#Olympics#American#The Northern Irishman#Chinese#Inverness Club#Lpga Tour#U S Team#Radio Hall Of Fame
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
NFL
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
GolfGolf Digest

A stunned Rory McIlroy watches spectator take a club from his bag, pretend to hit tee shot

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland — The second day of the 2021 Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club is destined to be one Rory McIlroy will long remember. Not because the four-time major champion played particularly well. And not because he will be harboring hopes of adding to his list of 14 European Tour victories. After shooting 71 to sit one under par for 36 holes, McIlroy is more than likely to miss the cut.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Rory McIlroy Has Blunt Comment About The Olympics

With the Tokyo Olympics now upon us, athletes from around the world are thrilled to represent their countries at this year’s games. Rory McIlroy is not one of those athletes. The 32-year-old dual citizen of Ireland/England admitted that the Olympics are “not much to look forward to” and that he’s...
GolfGolf.com

Rory McIlroy’s comments on Simone Biles reveal something important

It would be fair for you to enter this article with skepticism. If you have an internet connection (which seems likely, since here you are) it’s been impossible to avoid the ocean of Simone Biles commentary, most of which lacks nuance or feeds into one side or other of the Great Online Culture War, which features many fighters but zero winners, thus far.
TennisPosted by
ClutchPoints

Rory McIlroy’s wife: Erica Stoll

Rory McIlroy was once considered as some sort of the golden boy of golf. That was way back in the early portions of his professional career. Now at age 32, the Northern Irishman is no longer the youngster with a bright future. Instead, he’s now an accomplished pro with still so much ahead of him — plus he can still pass as a 20-something. As of this writing, McIlroy remains in pursuit of the elusive career grand slam. Only five men in the history of the sport have won the Masters Tournament, the PGA Championship, The Open Championship, and The US Open (the modern version of the slam) and McIlroy could join that club consisting of Jak Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, and Gene Sarazen if could take home a Green Jacket. Whether he gets that Masters Tournament win or not before his career is over what is more, important for McIlroy is that he’s got a lovely life with him for the rest of his life. Ladies and gentlemen, we present to you Rory McIlroy’s wife, Erica Stoll.
GolftheScore

McIlroy changes opinion on golf in Olympics: 'I've been proven wrong'

Rory McIlroy was skeptical about golf in the Summer Olympics following its return to the global stage in 2016. The Northern Irishman said some harsh words about the sport's place in the Olympics after deciding to skip the Rio Games five years ago. “I don't feel like I've let the...
GolfGolf Digest

Rory McIlroy says he’s ‘happy to be proven wrong’ about the Olympics

Rory McIlroy is firmly in the chase for an Olympic medal entering the final round at Kasumigaseki Country Club, a Saturday 67 leaving him just three shots back of Xander Schauffele in a tie for third place. No doubt that has something to do with change of heart he’s displayed this week toward golf in the Olympics.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Olympic Golf HEADSHOTS: Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Reed

When it comes to taking Olympic Golf headshots, the same process applies to your Passport photo. Sit on a stool, gaze into the camera, pretend you just three-jabbed for par, and then wait for some flashing lights to blind you. While only a handful of headshots have been doing the...
GolfGolf.com

Rory McIlroy reflects on missed 1-footer: ‘I thought about it for a long time’

For all the credit we give Rory McIlroy for his candor and wit behind a microphone, there are times when he can’t help but be just as literal as the rest of us. On Wednesday, McIlroy was asked if had any advice for Justin Warren, a mini-tour pro chasing his first PGA Tour start who’d missed a kick-in during the Barracuda Monday Qualifier in a sudden-death playoff. He paused, looked down, half-grinned and said exactly what everybody else was thinking.
GolfPosted by
ClutchPoints

Jordan Spieth’s wife: Annie Verret

Jordan Spieth is having quite a rebound year this 2021 in golf. After years of waiting for a return to the top of his game, the Dallas, Texas native is finally relevant again in the world of golf, as he won his first PGA TOUR event in four years when he ruled the field in the 2021 Valero Texas Open.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reveals The 1 PGA Star She’d Like To Play With

If you could play a round of golf with any player on the PGA Tour, which player would you pick? Paige Spiranac answered that question in a recent YouTube Q&A. Spiranac’s answer is pretty surprising. The former collegiate golfer turned sports media personality revealed that she would pick Bryson DeChambeau....
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Tiger Woods Shares Honest Admission On Son Playing Golf

Before Tiger Woods suffered a serious leg injury in February, the 15-time major champion filmed his first episode of A Round with Tiger: Celebrity Playing Lessons for Golf Digest. That episode officially aired earlier this week. In his conversation with Jada Pinkett Smith, Woods revealed what it’s like to watch...

Comments / 2

Community Policy