St. James man charged with road rage shooting

By Phelps County Focus
phelpscountyfocus.com
 16 days ago

A St. James man was charged in a July 30 warrant with allegedly firing at a motor vehicle during a road rage incident, according to documents filed in circuit court. Justin L. Stephens, 38, faces counts of first-degree assault or attempt, armed criminal action and discharging a firearm at or from a vehicle at a person, motor vehicle, or building/habitable structure. He was incarcerated in the Phelps County Jail with no bond issued.

www.phelpscountyfocus.com

