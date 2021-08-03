St. James man charged with road rage shooting
A St. James man was charged in a July 30 warrant with allegedly firing at a motor vehicle during a road rage incident, according to documents filed in circuit court. Justin L. Stephens, 38, faces counts of first-degree assault or attempt, armed criminal action and discharging a firearm at or from a vehicle at a person, motor vehicle, or building/habitable structure. He was incarcerated in the Phelps County Jail with no bond issued.
