Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Blizzard President J. Allen Brack Steps Down, Co-Leaders Will Take His Place

By Paul David Nuñez
mxdwn.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, Blizzard Entertainment has announced a change in leadership. Following the lawsuit filed by California against Activision Blizzard, President J. Allen Brack is stepping down from his position. He will be replaced by two people as co-leaders of the company, Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra. Between the two, they have more than three decades of gaming industry experience and will share responsibilities over game development and company operations.

games.mxdwn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blizzard Entertainment#Mike Will#Activision Blizzard#Ent#Diablo#Vicarious Visions#Co Leader Of#Overwatch 2#Xbox#Platform And Technology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Is Everyone Talking About Activision Blizzard Stock?

Activision Blizzard faces a lawsuit regarding allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination against its female employees. Those charges are aimed at Blizzard, the publisher that has arguably become the company’s weakest link in recent years. The crisis could further weaken Blizzard’s brand and business. Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) has recently dominated...
BusinessThe Independent

Blizzard president steps down following Activision lawsuit controversy

Blizzard president J. Allen Brack has stepped down following weeks of controversy over the company’s alleged culture of sexism. He will be succeeded by copresidents Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra, but employees at Activision Blizzard say this is the first step towards addressing "systematic" issues. "No one person is responsible...
Businessprotocol.com

The Activision Blizzard storm rages on

Good morning! This Wednesday, Activision Blizzard is in crisis mode, Microsoft is requiring vaccinations, and Facebook's fight with researchers is heating up. As Activision Blizzard's workplace crisis rages on into its third week, the company is trying to try to calm the storm — to little avail. Blizzard President J. Allen Brack, who took the reins back in 2018, resigned yesterday. He's to be replaced by Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra, who will co-lead the studio in a power-sharing agreement some believe further solidifies CEO Bobby Kotick's control over the subsidiary.
Businesscgmagonline.com

Activision Blizzard Takes Another Punch as T-Mobile Drops Support

T-Mobile, a major sponsor for Activision Blizzard’s Overwatch and Call of Duty Leagues, ghosts the league at its midpoint among lawsuit controversy. Activision Blizzard, one of gaming’s top juggernauts, took another hit today as top sponsor T-Mobile seems to have left their party. Amidst a very publicized sexual harassment lawsuit...
BusinessPosted by
PC Gamer

Blizzard's head of HR gone, too

Blizzard president J. Allen Brack isn't the only executive departing the company today. First reported by Bloomberg, an Activision Blizzard spokesperson confirmed to PC Gamer that Jesse Meschuk, formerly Blizzard's senior vice president of HR, is "no longer with the company." Activision Blizzard did not provide a more detailed timeline for when Meschuk left.
California StateFudzilla

Activision Blizzard President falls on sword

Activision Blizzard President J. Allen Brack is stepping down from the company after Blizzard was sued by the state of California for discriminating against women and fostering a "frat boy" culture that entailed sexual harassment and discrimination. He will be replaced by two executive vice presidents, who will serve as co-leaders.
Businessgamepur.com

Activision Blizzard’s head of HR resigns as public and legal fallout continues to pile up

Pressure continues to mount against the corporate leadership of Activision Blizzard, leading Blizzard head of Human Resources Jesse Meschuk to leave the company, according to a Bloomberg report. Activision Blizzard has given no details about Meschuk’s departure, except to say that it happened “this week.” Meschuk’s exit comes around the same time as company president J. Allen Brack’s departure. At this time, it is unclear if this decision was made before or after the introduction of new leadership in the form of Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra as “co-leaders.”
Businessmassivelyop.com

Activision-Blizzard Day 14: Brack and Meschuk exits, fraud lawsuit, proto-union, and Q2 financials

It’s been a helluva Tuesday in the swamps of the Activision-Blizzard sexism scandal: The day opened with the departure of J. Allen Brack from Blizzard and closed with the Activision-Blizzard Q2 2021 investor call, which showed Activision revenues up but Blizzard revenues and monthly active users down, in spite of the release of WoW Classic’s Burning Crusade expansion and the World of Warcraft 9.1 patch during the quarter.
California Statecogconnected.com

Blizzard’s President Steps Down Amidst California’s Lawsuit

Blizzard’s President Has Stepped Down Amidst The Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Against The Company. Blizzard Entertainment was a fan-favorite company in the video game industry and still maintains massive IPs under its umbrella including Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Diablo and Starcraft. Nonetheless, over the past week, the company has been under fire from fans, video gamers and the general populace alike as California has filed a sexual harassment against the company. The lawsuit traverses a wide array of allegations made by employees and serious, saddening allegations have been unearthed. In light of that, J. Allen Brack has announced that he will be stepping down as leader of the studio.
BusinessNME

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick tells investors “people will be held accountable for their actions”

In an opening statement to investors, Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick addressed the company’s ongoing sexual harassment lawsuit and action surrounding further allegations. Speaking to investors during a second-quarter 2021 financial results call yesterday (August 3), Kotick has stated “people will be held accountable for their actions” regarding allegations of...
BusinessTheSixthAxis

Activision Blizzard sued by shareholders, as staff form ABK Workers Alliance

Activision Blizzard has been sued for a second time, as shareholders argue that they have been harmed by executives withholding information over the sexual previously filed DFEH sexual harassment lawsuit. Additionally, some of the company’s staff have formed a coalition to push back against statements made and actions taken by the company following the scandal’s break.
California StatePosted by
IBTimes

Activision Blizzard Executive Exits Following Sexism Row

Activision Blizzard unveiled a management shakeup Tuesday following employee protests and a California state lawsuit alleging the "Call of Duty" game giant enabled toxic workplace conditions and discriminated against women. The head of the Blizzard Entertainment unit, J. Allen Brack, is leaving "to pursue new opportunities," the company said in...
Irvine, CAmynewsla.com

Blizzard Entertainment Leader Steps Down Amid Sexism Scandal

The leader of Blizzard Entertainment is stepping down amid widespread accusations of sexism in the workplace at the Irvine video game company. J. Allen Brack will be replaced by Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra, who will co-lead Blizzard moving forward. Oneal is the former head of Vicarious Visions, which is now part of Blizzard Entertainment. Ybarra, a former Xbox executive who joined the company in 2019, was Blizzard’s executive vice president and general manager of platform and technology.
BusinessVentureBeat

J. Allen Brack’s short, tumultuous run in charge of Blizzard is over

Activision Blizzard announced today on its site that J. Allen Brack is no longer president of Blizzard. Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra will be leading the studio going forward. This move comes a couple of weeks after the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing sued Activision Blizzard for sex discrimination in the workplace. Brack was named in the report, one of only two people specifically called out, for failing to address issues of sexual harassments at Blizzard. A human-resources executive, Jesse Meschuk, also left Blizzard earlier this week, according to a report from Bloomberg.

Comments / 0

Community Policy