Blizzard President J. Allen Brack Steps Down, Co-Leaders Will Take His Place
Today, Blizzard Entertainment has announced a change in leadership. Following the lawsuit filed by California against Activision Blizzard, President J. Allen Brack is stepping down from his position. He will be replaced by two people as co-leaders of the company, Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra. Between the two, they have more than three decades of gaming industry experience and will share responsibilities over game development and company operations.games.mxdwn.com
