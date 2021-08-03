Dunne, Marks Recognized by NABC for Academic Excellence
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) announced that the Hartford men's basketball team received the Team Academic Excellence Award, which recognizes outstanding academic achievement by a team with a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or better for the 2020-21 season. In addition, rising seniors Michael Dunne and Hunter Marks were named to the organization's Honors Court for their excellence in the classroom this past season.www.hartfordhawks.com
