Hartford, CT

Dunne, Marks Recognized by NABC for Academic Excellence

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) announced that the Hartford men's basketball team received the Team Academic Excellence Award, which recognizes outstanding academic achievement by a team with a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or better for the 2020-21 season. In addition, rising seniors Michael Dunne and Hunter Marks were named to the organization's Honors Court for their excellence in the classroom this past season.

