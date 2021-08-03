ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Vehicle Vs. Deer in Leake

By Ashlee Davis
 2021-08-03

10:55 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call about a disturbance on Jordan Circle. 12:31 p.m. –...

ozarkradionews.com

Deer causes one vehicle accident near Caulfield

West Plains, Mo. – A deer on the roadway caused a one-vehicle accident near Caulfield on Wednesday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred on Highway V, four miles west of Caulfield at 7:30 a.m. A northbound 1993 Chevy Suburban driven by Robert Velasquez, 49 of...
MISSOURI STATE
kicks96news.com

Missing Leake County Man Found

A Leake County man, Shawn Dakota “Koda” Fortenberry was reported missing recently. He had been last seen late in the evening on Friday November 12th walking along Highway 35 from Forest to Walnut Grove he did not have a phone with him. A missing person’s report was filed with Forest...
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
kqennewsradio.com

SNAKE GOES MISSING AFTER VEHICLE STRIKES DEER

A snake went missing after a single vehicle wreck on Sunday night. A report from Oregon State Police said at 11:45 p.m. a sedan was traveling northbound on Interstate 5 near the summit of Roberts Mountain when the vehicle struck a deer. The sedan received minimal damage but did have to be towed from the scene. The yellow spotted Ball python riding in the vehicle was lost inside the vehicle during the crash. Attempts were made to locate the snake but they were unsuccessful.
OREGON STATE
kicks96news.com

Several Disturbances in Leake – UPDATED

12:01 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to Evans Circle for a domestic disturbance in progress. 1:18 a.m. – Leake County Deputies and Walnut Grove Police responded to a call reporting a disturbance on Lewis Avenue. 8:48 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Coosa...
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
Shore News Network

Tanker truck bursts into flames after hitting disabled vehicle on Route 37 that hit deer

Manchester Twp NJ – On Wednesday, October 3, 2021, at approximately 2:58 am, officers from the Manchester Township Police Department responded to State Highway 37 near Mile Marker 1.5, to investigate a motor vehicle crash. It was reported that the crash involved a vehicle that struck a deer and was then struck by a tractor-trailer tanker truck, which overturned and exploded, setting the surrounding area on fire.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
WAFF

UAH student injured in pedestrian vs. vehicle accident

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Police are on the scene of a pedestrian vs. vehicle accident on the campus of the University of Alabama in Huntsville Wednesday night. According to HEMSI, a female student was hit near Holmes Avenue while she was riding her bicycle. Officials with HEMSI are currently on the scene of the accident.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
KVOE

Reading woman hurt in vehicle-deer crash northeast of Emporia

A Reading woman was involved in a vehicle-deer crash early Sunday and went to Newman Regional Health for treatment as a result. Lyon County Deputy Nathan Rankin says deputies and Emporia-Lyon County EMS were called to the 2200 block of Burlingame Road, about four miles northeast of Emporia, shortly before 2 am. The investigation shows 53-year-old Sonja Darlene Parker was driving a minivan northbound when a deer crossed the road. Parker’s van suffered “substantial damage” in the wreck.
EMPORIA, KS
WESH

Woman hit and killed by vehicle while checking on deer in roadway

ORLANDO, Fla. — A woman is dead after she was hit by a vehicle early Saturday morning. Florida Highway Patrol said just before 2:30 a.m., a woman was driving north on Alafaya Trail when she pulled over to check on a deer that was lying in the road. That's when a man driving northbound hit her.
ORLANDO, FL
WYTV.com

Crash with deer involves multiple vehicles on I-680 in Boardman

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to a crash involving a deer and multiple vehicles Wednesday morning. Troopers were called to I-680 northbound near US-224 just before 6 a.m. after a vehicle heading northbound struck a deer. Highway Patrol says the animal then crossed into the southbound lanes and was struck by multiple other vehicles.
BOARDMAN, OH
kymkemp.com

One Injured During Motorcycle VS Vehicle Collision in Eureka

About 2:50 p.m., a silver Toyota Highlander and a motorcycle collided on 14th and H Street. According to first reports from the scene, one person is injured. Emergency dispatch sent an ambulance Code 3 (with lights and siren) to the crash. Traffic is snarled on both 14th and H Streets....
EUREKA, CA
easttexasradio.com

Gas Leak Evacuates Eustace

The “shelter in place” order issued by the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office after a large gas leak occurred in the Purtis Creek area of the county has ended. Residents of Eustace in Henderson County are also able to return to their homes now. Immediately after the gas leak occurred, the entire town of Eustace was evacuated, according to a post on the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. Officials asked anyone in the Precinct 2 area of Van Zandt County and south of Canton to shelter in place. They shut the leak down early Saturday morning.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
kicks96news.com

Stolen Short Bus Found in Leake

2:54 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a call reporting a vehicle that was wrecked in a ditch on Highway 487 near Old Salem Road. No injuries were reported. 6:35 a.m. – Leake County Deputies and Natchez Trace Parkway Rangers were dispatched to the Natchez Trace Parkway near Forest Grove Road when they received a call reporting a vehicle struck a tree. No injuries were reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Salem News Online

Vehicle of interest

East Liverpool police released an image of a vehicle suspected in connection with the bank robbery at Farmers National Bank’s East Liverpool branch on Bradshaw Avenue Monday. According to a Facebook post made by police, law enforcement are looking for a red Ford Fusion with front passenger fender and door damage and a sunroof. According to a statement from the bank, no employees or customers were harmed during the robbery. The man had a knife and ran off after the teller then emptied her drawer. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 330-385-1234 Ext. 1. (Photo courtesy of ELPD Facebook)
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC Miami

Teen Suspect Wanted in Fatal I-595 Shooting is Famous R&B Artist's Son

The teen suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a man whose body was found on the side of Interstate 595 in Davie last month is the son of a famous R&B artist. Broward Sheriff's Office officials announced Wednesday that they're searching for 17-year-old Marcus Ramone Cooper in...
DAVIE, FL

