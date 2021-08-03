Vehicle Vs. Deer in Leake

East Liverpool police released an image of a vehicle suspected in connection with the bank robbery at Farmers National Bank’s East Liverpool branch on Bradshaw Avenue Monday. According to a Facebook post made by police, law enforcement are looking for a red Ford Fusion with front passenger fender and door damage and a sunroof. According to a statement from the bank, no employees or customers were harmed during the robbery. The man had a knife and ran off after the teller then emptied her drawer. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 330-385-1234 Ext. 1. (Photo courtesy of ELPD Facebook)
