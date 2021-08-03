Cancel
Westville, NJ

Man, 3 Young Girls Killed In Westville Crash Were Not Wearing Seatbelts, Police Say

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 1 day ago
WESTVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — Investigators say the four victims killed when their vehicle struck a utility pole in Westville Saturday night were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. The crash left three young girls dead — ages 9, 8, and 5 — as well as the father of two of the victims.

Killed in the one-car wreck was George Ritter, his daughters Alivia and Elise, and Ritter’s niece, Kenzie.

Police say the 1987 black Ford Mustang struck a pole on Gateway Blvd just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Ritter, 34, was ejected from the vehicle, according to police. The three young girls were found inside the vehicle. All four were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the vehicle was modified with special tires, engine accessories, and a roll cage designed to race at private racetracks.

Investigators are determining whether speed was a contributing factor in the crash. Police are also awaiting toxicology results on Ritter.

The victims were attending a children’s party at the Westville Power Boat Club prior to the crash, according to police.

Brian Mammoccio, Kenzie’s dad, says his 8-year-old daughter had quite the smile and an adorable laugh.

“We knew if she was in a room just by her little giggle. She had the most different laugh than anybody and you knew it was Kenzie when she laughed,” Mammoccio said.

“Cherish every waking moment because I only got eight years of mine, and it’s going to be the hardest to deal with for the rest of my life not watching that beautiful angel grow up. And now she truly is my angel,” he said.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family.

