Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Surfside, FL

Newly released footage shows chaos, shock minutes after Surfside building collapse

Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rS9yz_0bGrGCq500

The screams of people shouting for help can be heard in newly released body cam footage from police officers responding to the collapse of Champlain Towers South in the minutes after the Surfside, Florida, building fell to the ground.

Ninety-eight people were killed when the 12-story condominium building collapsed in the early morning of June 24. Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the collapse.

The three videos released by the Town of Surfside on Tuesday show the chaos and shock as first responders and bystanders try to grasp what had just happened.

The footage begins at around 1:24 am, minutes after the collapse of the building.

The videos show Surfside Police officers arriving at the scene, speaking for the first time with survivors and witnesses, and working with other first responders to secure the area.

MORE: What we know about the victims of the Surfside building collapse

In one video, Officer Craig Lovellete is seen arriving at the site of the collapse at around 1:27 a.m. He walks up to other officers and asks if there was a fire.

"No," one officer replies. "The building collapsed."

Lovellete peeks over a concrete wall and sees the fallen garage with debris everywhere. Screaming can be heard in the background.

Back in his car, he says, "Oh my god" and sighs heavily.

Later Lovellete encounters Champlain Towers South security guard Shamoka Furman, who was in the building when it came down. Furman describes explosion-type noises she says she heard right before the collapse of the building. In another video clip, Officer Kemuel Gambirazio joins parts of the conversation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V7uT0_0bGrGCq500
Joe Raedle/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: A portion of the 12-story Champlain Towers South tower collapsed on June 24, 2021 in Surfside, Fla.

"I hear a boom-boom but I'm thinking it's the elevator ... no beeps or nothing goes off ... another boom-boom,'" Furman says. She makes hand motions to show Lovellete that after she heard the noises, the building came down.

After seeing two residents exit the building after the loud noise, Furman said she called 911.

"This never happens, I didn't even know we had earthquakes -- I don't even know what this was," Furman says. "I don't even know how I made it out of there ... through the grace of God."

Asked if the building had any work done lately, Furman says she only works overnight.

MORE: Final Surfside building collapse victim is identified

Officer Ariol Lage's body cam footage also shows him encountering Furman earlier, while she was still covered in debris.

"What collapsed?" Lage asks.

"I don't know, I don't know," Furman says. "All I heard was boom. The garage, the pool -- if they don't get out..."

"It's OK, fire rescue is here," Lage replies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fIh71_0bGrGCq500
Joe Raedle/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Rescue personnel work near where a portion of the 12-story condo tower collapsed on June 24, 2021 in Surfside, Fla.

Lage's bodycam footage also shows him at the garage, which was the area of the building that collapsed first.

"There's a lot of dust, I can barely see anything," Lage says into his radio. He then hears a woman scream so he calls out for survivors, shining a flash light toward the noise. A woman is seen next to an overturned car, but cars and debris block Lage from getting to her.

"Are you OK?" Lage asks.

"No," the woman replies.

MORE: Pool deck, garage ceilings of collapsed Surfside building were problematic as early as 1996, documents show

Footage then shows Lage leaving the garage and making his way to a colleague, and the two walk around the building trying to determine how to get closer as screams can be heard from people in the area. It’s unclear what happened to them.

Lage and his colleagues are also seen trying to move bystanders away from the scene, fearing that the rest of the building could fall. They encounter a woman who appears to be in shock, standing in front of the building.

When told to move back, the woman replies slowly, "I'm just standing here cause I'm the building president and if you need something..."

Lage interrupts the woman and tells her the rest of the building might collapse, then ushers her away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dqFWu_0bGrGCq500
Joe Raedle/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: A portion of the 12-story Champlain Towers South tower collapsed on June 24, 2021 in Surfside, Fla.

Another clip shows Officer Gambirazio talking with a someone who says he just made his way down from the 12th floor penthouse.

The man, who appears to be in shock and out of breath, says he was on his phone watching YouTube when he heard something falling.

He says he initially thought it wasn't a big deal, but then "all of a sudden, I hear, like, it was a jet right through the front of my balcony. So I get up, and was like, 'Was that a plane?'"

MORE: Surfside survivor recalls harrowing escape from collapsed building

The video shows another person running toward Gambirazio from the direction of the collapse. The man, appearing distressed and shocked, keeps pointing and shouting toward the direction of the building.

As another officer tries to calm him down, Gambirazio tells him, "Listen, right now, we were told by Rescue not even we can help right now. ... They're coordinating something to help get everybody out."

"Please" the man says, pointing toward the collapsed structure, but Gambirazio interrupts him and says, "I understand, but we have to do whatever they say."

The man asks the officers if he can make a call to the building, and Gambirazio responds that he can, but adds that he can't let him back into the area.

Comments / 0

ABC News

ABC News

361K+
Followers
93K+
Post
183M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Surfside, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Surfside, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Condominium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
Related
Surfside, FLwfla.com

New body camera video shows first response to Surfside condo collapse

MIAMI (WFLA/NBC) – People can be heard screaming for help in newly released police body camera footage that shows the initial emergency response to the Surfside condominium collapse. The footage released Tuesday by the Town of Surfside shows the massive response to the Champlain Towers South, moments after a section...
Surfside, FLarcamax.com

A month after the Surfside collapse, one family still waits for closure

SURFSIDE, Fla. — And then there was one. A dubious distinction, but one Estelle Hedaya’s family is contending with as rescue crews announced a shift of operations on Friday from the Surfside site of the Champlain Towers South collapse, which was cleared this week, to a site near Miami International Airport.
Florida StatePosted by
AFP

A month after Florida Surfside building collapse, recovery mission nears end

The search for victims of the Florida apartment building collapse a month ago Saturday is drawing to a close, as rescue teams halted work at the site of the disaster that killed at least 97 people. Rescue workers ended their search on Friday for victims at the site of the Champlain Towers South, a 12-story beachfront building that partially collapsed overnight on June 24.
Times-Herald

Body camera footage released from Florida collapse

Officials in a Florida town have released body camera footage from the first police officers who responded to a building collapse that left 98 people dead. (Aug. 3) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/750fc8bb5f54479791f8299123f036a8.
Miami, FLPosted by
KFI AM 640

Bodycam Footage Shows Moment Police Responded To Miami Condo Collapse

Newly released body camera footage shows the initial moments after the Miami-Dade County condominium collapse from the perspective of first responders. The Miami Herald shared the unsettling footage on Tuesday (August 3), which shows thick dust, calls for help and first responders rushing into the rubble at the scene of the Champlain Towers South condominium collapse upon the arrival of police officers.
AccidentsPosted by
CNN

At least 4 dead after crane collapse in Canada, officials say

(CNN) — Four people are dead and one is missing after a crane collapsed at a construction site in Canada Monday, officials said. The collapse comes just days after another crane collapsed in Toronto. All four of the deceased were associated with the work site and the crane company, Inspector...
AccidentsPalm Beach Interactive

Teen boy was sitting beside his mom when Surfside building collapsed; family sues

Teenager Jonah Handler was sitting in his room with his mother when the walls of their condominium in Champlain Towers South gave way two weeks ago. “They free-fell to what they thought was certain death,” according to a lawsuit filed this week. “Stacie and Jonah landed several floors below and miraculously were still alive.”
PetsPosted by
Fox News

Cat found at condo collapse site after more than 2 weeks: 'This is a miracle'

One family who lost everything in the Surfside condo collapse last month received a small miracle Friday when their cat was found alive. The Gonzalez family has suffered mixed fortune from the collapse: Angela and her daughter Deven survived a fall from their ninth-floor apartment, recovering from their injuries at Jackson Memorial Hospital. However, Edgar Gonzalez, the father, has been missing since the June 24 collapse, Local News 10 reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy